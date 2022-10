Scholz kritizoval klimatické aktivisty, kteří se na znamení protestu přilepují k silnicím

🧡 BREAKING: LUXURY CAR DEALERSHIPS PAINTED ORANGE

🚗 At 8:30am today, two Just Stop Oil supporters sprayed orange paint over several luxury car dealers on Berkeley Sq and Bruton St, including HR Owen Bugatti, Jack Barclay Bentley, Bentley Motor Cars London and Ferrari Mayfair pic.twitter.com/gZhjIQDedw

