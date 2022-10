Šojgu volal ministrům obrany NATO. Bez důkazů tvrdil, že Ukrajina může použít „špinavou bombu“

❗️In the #Russian city of #Irkutsk, a military plane crashed on a residential building

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, it was a Su-30 that crashed during a test flight.

The area of ​​the fire reached 200 square meters.

Both pilots died in the crash. pic.twitter.com/Jgra5ajckV

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 23, 2022