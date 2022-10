Early science results are in. ✅

NASA is hosting a media briefing today at 2 p.m. EDT on the #DARTMission. Experts from @JHUAPL, @NASA and @ASI_spazio will provide updates on the world’s first #PlanetaryDefense test mission. https://t.co/aPJEgaYAfO pic.twitter.com/pqSdtkOXhu

— NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) October 11, 2022