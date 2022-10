Live in the Belgian parliament today! Minister Hadja Lahbib, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium cutting off a lock of her hair in support of #MahsaAmini and the brave protesters in Iran.

Strong statement of solidarity by Minister @hadjalahbib!

Women. Life. Freedom! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Dr9yWK7KZI

— Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) October 6, 2022