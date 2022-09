"Victory will be ours"

Speaking at a concert in Moscow's Red Square, Vladimir Putin says "we will do everything" to support the people of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzia, as he announces the formal annexation of the four Ukrainian regions. https://t.co/X3flQUBL0r pic.twitter.com/zrZuf3zvO6

— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 30, 2022