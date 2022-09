Čeští baseballisté se probojovali na turnaj World Baseball Classic

Back for one final bow.

Zdeno Chara will return to @tdgarden this afternoon to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the #NHLBruins.

Full details ➡️ https://t.co/9uE8aoid2I pic.twitter.com/WWDfJhePhO

— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2022