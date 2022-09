David Beckham wiped away a tear as he paid his respects to the Queen after queueing for 13 hours.

Beckham slowly bowed his head and stared at the floor as he viewed the Queen's coffin.

Read more here: https://t.co/d1vJyHthxE pic.twitter.com/hsv3OoAFMO

— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 16, 2022