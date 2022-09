Pugačevová chce zapsat na ruský seznam zahraničních agentů

When Russian forces recently withdrew from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian government and media reported the discovery of a mass grave site near the city of #Izyum. #satelliteimagery of the #Pishanske cemetery or “Forest cemetery" entrance from March 2022 and August 2022. pic.twitter.com/vcb3aAMqoS

— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) September 16, 2022