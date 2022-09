Záporožská elektrárna má opět elektřinu potřebnou k chlazení

In the residence of Prague Mayor @ZdenekHrib, I met with his Kievan counterpart @Vitaliy_Klychko. He thanked the Czech nation for its unwavering help to the Ukrainian people. 🇨🇿🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dt2hNmfZoF

— Jan Lipavský (@JanLipavsky) September 16, 2022