#Kharkiv Update:#Ukrainian forces advanced at least 20km deep into #Russian-controlled territory north of #Izyum toward #Kupyansk and recaptured about 400 square kilometers on September 6-7. /1https://t.co/ASLT30OUSU pic.twitter.com/lPdDoUw5N7

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) September 8, 2022