Political prisoner, @Belsat_TV journalist Daria Chultsova, had served her two years term. She didn't change – still bright and happy. The regime didn't manage to break her. Daria was arrested for doing her job – reporting from the place of death of Raman Bandarenka. pic.twitter.com/L19kbE1ySK

— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 3, 2022