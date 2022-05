Guvernér: Střelec před svým činem varoval

NEW: Third victim from #Uvalde ID’d as 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza

Her dad: “My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.” pic.twitter.com/vIMRpjd5sK

