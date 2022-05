Írán je podle Kataru připraven je kompromisu v jaderném programu. Země to popírá

Türkiye's President Erdogan says:

– (On Sweden, Finland's bid to join NATO) It is “inconsistent” to seek Türkiye's approval when they support PKK/YPG terrorists

– Sweden should not expect Türkiye to approve NATO bid without returning terrorists pic.twitter.com/kxNS36hnYy

