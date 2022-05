The @eucopresident was in Odesa during missile strikes that destroyed infrastructure and brought victims.

Together with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, @CharlesMichel had to hide in the bomb shelter. This is such an important commitment and sign of solidarity pic.twitter.com/yzc4ddCmAR

— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) May 9, 2022