There are unconfirmed reports from Odessa saying that a Russian Krivak-class frigate is on fire in the Black Sea near the Snake Island after being hit by a Ukrainian Neptune missile.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk is surveilling the region… pic.twitter.com/rGRYYged2t

— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) May 6, 2022