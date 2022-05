Podle nové bilance v sutinách budovy v Číně zemřelo nejméně 53 lidí

❗️#Serbia publicly unveiled the recently received 🇨🇳 FK-3 long range, high altitude anti-aircraft missile system.

Serbia is the only European country to receive and operate such a Chinese weapon system.

Serbia is rapidly militarizing and endangering the peace in our region. pic.twitter.com/mS4jaObkFL

— Blerim Vela (@Blerim_Vela) April 30, 2022