⚡️ Russian military shaved captured Ukrainian female soldiers' heads.

The 15 women were among the 86 Ukrainian soldiers released from Russian captivity on April 1 in prisoner exchange.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, head of the human rights committee in Ukraine's parliament. pic.twitter.com/DHzGZLZt8s

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 3, 2022