Russian denazification update: unknown people left a pig's head outside Ekho Moskvy editor Alexei Venediktov's apartment and put a Ukrainian crest sticker on his door with "Judensau" – Jewish pig" – written on ithttps://t.co/2893IzRFnP pic.twitter.com/IfGjBHhHTW

— max seddon (@maxseddon) March 24, 2022