⚡️Chernihiv mayor: City 'completely destroyed,' 200 civilians killed.

According to Vladyslav Atroshenko, “it is easier to count those buildings that have survived” in Chernihiv, a regional capital in northern Ukraine. More than half of the city’s 285,000 residents had left.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 26, 2022