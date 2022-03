Autobusy mířící do Mariupolu blokovali ruští vojáci, říká ukrajinská vicepremiérka

Sumy comedians held a stand-up show in a bomb shelter.

Three comedians performed for about 100 viewers in one of the bomb shelters in Sumy, a regional capital in northern Ukraine, on March 19, according to local media outlet Cukr.

Photo: Lena Lion pic.twitter.com/Rdii3NmREM

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 19, 2022