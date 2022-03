Česko požádalo EU o pomoc se zajištěním ubytování pro 50 tisíc uprchlíků

Russia keeps throwing more military power west and east of Kyiv in a bid to possibly surround and penetrate the city.

The map shows the approximate Russian (red) and Ukrainian (blue) positions and axes of attack in the Battle of Kyiv as of March 12, 2022. pic.twitter.com/sKDpzPo4mm

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 12, 2022