Žena v puntikovaném pyžamu, zachycená na fotografiích z bombardování porodnice v Mariupolu, porodila zdravou holčičku. Dala jí jméno Veronika. (The Guardian, AP)

Marianna from Mariupol's bombed hospital gave birth to a baby girl yesterday, her aunt told me. The baby is 3200 grams and is healthy. She was named Veronika – in honour of Nike, the goddess of victory. Victory of Ukraine.

Photos by Evgeniy Maloletka pic.twitter.com/oreJVHC91w

— Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 11, 2022