Talked to 🇸🇰 President @ZuzanaCaputova. Thanked on behalf of 🇺🇦 people for the support in countering Russian aggression. Reported about the crimes of the Russian army against 🇺🇦 civilians. We must stop them. The issues of 🇺🇦 membership in the #EU were discussed. #StopRussia

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 10, 2022