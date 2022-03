Tchajwanci přinesli do sbírky pro Ukrajinu už přes 800 krabic pomoci

Horrific new images of a devastated children's hospital in Ukraine's besieged Mariupol, housing a diagnostic clinic and maternity ward. Blown-out buildings and craters in the courtyard. City council calls the destruction colossal.

📌 47.096600, 37.533383 pic.twitter.com/8yKcaPVqYG

