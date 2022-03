1.5 years old Lions 'Tsar' and 'Jamil' also left Poznan this morning for their new accommodation in Belgium.

These two from the Priyt Dikih Zverey Rescue Shelter in Kyiv find a new home at the 'Natuurhulpcentrum Oudsbergen'. pic.twitter.com/ONxVqK8VnH

— Michael Barthel (@RealMiBaWi) March 8, 2022