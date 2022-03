The statue of Jesus Christ was taken out of the Armenian Cathedral of #Lviv, for storage in a bunker for safekeeping. The statue from the XV century is one of the oldest in the city and of high value. Last time it was stored out of place was during WWII

Photo by André Luís Alves pic.twitter.com/Luuu7Ikbcp

— RE:PUBLIC OF ARTSAKH (@ARTSAKHPUBLIC) March 5, 2022