I will host PM @BorisJohnson & @NATO SecGen @jensstoltenberg at Tapa Army Base 🇪🇪 today.

On our agenda:

🔹Support to #Ukraine

🔹Next steps aimed at stopping #Putin’s war & completely isolating the aggressor

🔹#NATO’s need to rapidly adapt to the new security situation in Europe

— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) March 1, 2022