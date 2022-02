Litevské ozbrojené síly doručily vojenskou pomoc Ukrajině.

Logistical operation delivering #Lithuanian military support to #Ukraine has been successfully accomplished.

🇱🇹🇺🇦#SlavaUkraini! #HeroiamSlava! pic.twitter.com/WCQsgPM7JQ

— Lithuanian_Armed_Forces (@LTU_Army) February 26, 2022