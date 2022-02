Zhruba tisíc lidí se v centru Moskvy shromáždilo, aby protestovali proti ruské invazi na Ukrajinu. Na místě je pořádková policie. (Metro)

This is Moscow, #Russia. People went out to the streets protesting against the war and Russian invasion in #Ukraine. According to human rights defenders, more than 150 people have been detained so far for protests in Russia. Their number will most certainly grow pic.twitter.com/ZcdY3vLtws

— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 24, 2022