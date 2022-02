Ruský soud potrestal komunistu za citování francouzského filozofa

The luxury yacht Graceful, owned by Putin, left the port of Hamburg where it stayed for months- @BILD . 82-meter yacht was built in 2014 for ~ €87mln. The Russians may fear the confiscation of their leader's property, Bild notes,recalling the announced sanctions if 🇷🇺 attacks 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/51Y6YHF1GC

— Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) February 8, 2022