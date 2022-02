President Biden: "If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again, then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it." @andrea_shalal: "How will you do that exactly?"

Biden: "I promise you, we will be able do that." pic.twitter.com/WZPA3GUMtt

— CSPAN (@cspan) February 7, 2022