Spotify odstranilo 70 dílů s rasistickými nadávkami moderátora Rogana

#BREAKING Mass rescue of 20 people underway with @USCG Station Marblehead airboat and Air Station Detroit helicopter near #CatawbaIsland in #LakeErie. Ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling, etc. Good Samaritan with airboat also assisting. #GreatLakesWinterSafety

— USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 6, 2022