Final wing is now deployed! Short celebration, but we’ve still got work to do. Engineers are working to latch the wing into place, a multi-hour process. When the final latch is secure, #NASAWebb will be fully unfolded in space. #UnfoldTheUniverse More 📷 https://t.co/n9v3La32ic pic.twitter.com/Mng79UTPRT

— NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) January 8, 2022