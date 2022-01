Zlatý glóbus získal western Síla psa, český snímek Moje slunce Mad nominaci neproměnil

RIP Peter Bogdanovich, who has died aged 82.

Oscar-nominated for The Last Picture Show (1971), he also directed What's Up, Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973).

A dedicated film historian, he also won a Grammy in 2009 for directing a video for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. pic.twitter.com/LrQx83Hm1Z

