"This is the greatest Christmas gift!” @Schwarzenegger donates 25 tiny homes to homeless vets at the VA in West LA.

For the first time in a long time, these vets are now off the streets.

Watch @TheIssueIsShow for an exclusive tour & interview w Arnold & @PSchwarzenegger

— Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) December 24, 2021