Dow Jones closed down >900 points in biggest drop since Oct 2020 as new COVID variant sparks market plunge. It's the worst Black Friday on record for the Dow, acc to Dow Jones Market Data. WHO says new Coronavirus strain detected in Southern Africa is variant of concern. pic.twitter.com/CsxdzsfK9r

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) November 26, 2021