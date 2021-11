Kuvajt převedl část emírových pravomocí na korunního prince

Agreed with Minister of Trade Majid Bin Abdullah Al Qasabi on the need to increase EU Saudi Arabia engagement. Trade can be a common opportunity to maximise existing potential. Also touched upon energy and climate, encouraged #KSA to play its part #COP26 pic.twitter.com/7HjH4IYsnW

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 3, 2021