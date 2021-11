Bennett i Lapid ostře odmítli plán USA obnovit americký konzulát v Jeruzalému

Megarare visitor at @PragueAirport

1973 built B707 Israel Air Force for

the body of Martin Davidovich,the man named by the Israel Defense Forces as the nations first fallen paratrooper,to be brought home for burial,73 yrs after his death in a training accident in Czechoslovakia pic.twitter.com/tCdoi7Yw33

— Centaurea (@centaureax) October 27, 2021