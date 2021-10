A massive blast in a Shia Mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

Aamaj News is reporting a deadly blast in a Shi'ite mosque in #Kunduz. The exact number of casualties is not known.

Second blast in mosques in Afghanistan within a week. ISIS-K or its affiliates footprints all over. pic.twitter.com/aEAIrYbZvf

