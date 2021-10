BREAKING NEWS! We have just made an incredible discovery at the Digervarden ice patch, Norway. We have found the best-preserved prehistoric pair of skis in the world! 1300 years old and both have the bindings preserved. The second of the two skis has just come out of the ice❤️ pic.twitter.com/fa2SYTSBfY

— Secrets Of The Ice (@brearkeologi) October 5, 2021