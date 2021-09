Totally Rad 🤙

🇬🇧 @EmmaRaducanu completes her 𝒽𝒾𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓇𝒾𝒸 run and is the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/duhDD0qTfB

— wta (@WTA) September 11, 2021