LIVE: The U.S. flag is unfurled at sunrise on the west side of the Pentagon near the 9/11 Memorial in honor of those killed in the terrorist attack. The flag unfurling marks the 20th anniversary and is followed by private and public ceremonies. https://t.co/1s4ZF6TCGT

— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) September 11, 2021