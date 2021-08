3 explosions at Kabul airport & many dead. My heart breaks for innocent people of Afghanistan, especially for women & children. Not only has the international community abandoned them, but Afghans are also terrorized by radical Islamists who won’t let them breathe#Kabulairport pic.twitter.com/H3vmFWHCWi

— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) August 26, 2021