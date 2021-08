Exploze u letiště v Kábulu nastala zřejmě u jedné ze vstupních bran po sebevražedném útoku, potvrdili tři američtí funkcionáři. (CNN)

Sewage canal where Afghans were vetted after their documents was packed with Afghans including women and children. A suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd. At least another attacker started shooting, multiple eye witnesses in the area&a friend tells me. pic.twitter.com/1MHuLOZnDl

— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 26, 2021