#BREAKING VIDEO#Panjshir Resistance in #Afghanistan have repelled a major attack by #Taliban fighters in Baghlan.

11 Taliban terrorists were killed ,7 fighter & their commander were captured alive in the Andarab district of Baghlan province#Bidenpic.twitter.com/Fa4fQOpwBh

— Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24) August 22, 2021