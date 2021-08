A Marine assigned to the 24th MEU calms an infant during an evacuation at #HKIA Kabul, Aug 20.

U.S. service members and coalition partners are assisting the @StateDept with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operation in #Afghanistan. @USMARCENT @CENTCOM#Marines pic.twitter.com/dKKxjsa8Wq

— U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 20, 2021