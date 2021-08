In this instant 76 years ago (11.02 am August 9, JST), the US🇺🇸 dropped the atomic bomb on #Nagasaki.

In a flash, thousands were dead or injured. By the end of 1945, 74,000 had died. And the consequences from the radiation have affected the survivors to this day. #nuclearban pic.twitter.com/h72xZok3Oq

— ICAN (@nuclearban) August 9, 2021