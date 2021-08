Tomorrow, the game we worked on for the last three years is finally coming out. Our captivating story about WW2 aftermath set in Czech-German borderlands drops at 16:00 CET. See you in Svoboda soon!https://t.co/fm37hBPrMN#indiegame #gamedev #indiegamedev #history #ww2 #de pic.twitter.com/5CLy3UWCCj

— Charles Games | Gaming history with Svoboda 1945 (@CharlesGames_cz) August 2, 2021