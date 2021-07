Alessandra Perilli🇸🇲 has won #bronze in #Shooting – Women's Trap final at #Tokyo2020

This is the first #Olympics medal in history for San Marino!

With a population of around 34,000, #SMR is also the smallest country in history to win an @Olympics medal! #UnitedByEmotion pic.twitter.com/Sk56uSSyLB

— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 29, 2021