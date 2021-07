Update:

Three bodies have been recovered by NDRF from the debris in Mumbai's Vashi-naka, Chembur landslide incident. About 4-5 more people are feared to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/gKwuaVu5xc

— Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 18, 2021